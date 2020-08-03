Heavy rains are expected Tuesday in Northern Virginia, with significant flash flooding of small creeks and streams, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible during high tides.
A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Northern Virginia, and a tropical storm watch is in place for the counties along the I-95 corridor.
As of 5 a.m., Isaias was 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
The storm is expected to regain hurricane strength before making landfall on the South Carolina coast tonight.
Northern Virginia is currently forecasted to see peak wind gusts up to 35 mph as the storm moves through the area Tuesday. But the National Weather Service notes the potential for tropical storm force winds, with winds up to 57 mph.
Wind damage is expected to be limited to damage to porches, awnings and lightweight objects blown about. A few roads may be impassable due to debris.
The Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River could see a storm surge of greater than 1 foot, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The flash flood watch is for the entire region over a 24-hour period beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling.
Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected with localized higher amounts possible, forecasters noted.
Hopefully, someone told Dominion Energy.
