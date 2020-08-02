A tropical storm watch and flash flood watch have been issued for Northern Virginia as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the coast.
The region is currently forecasted to see peak wind gusts up to 25 mph as the storm moves through the area Tuesday. But the National Weather Service notes the potential for tropical storm force winds, with winds up to 57 mph.
The Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River could see a storm surge of 1-3 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The tropical storm watch does not include Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
The flash flood watch is for the entire region over a 24-hour period beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling.
Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected with localized higher amounts possible, forecasters noted.
"This amount of rain is likely to result in significant flash flooding of small streams and creeks Monday night into Tuesday evening," the weather alert noted.
As of 2 p.m., Isaias was 45 miles east-southeast of Vero Beach, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Overall impacts from the storm will depend on the path it takes.
"The best chance for tropical storm force winds will be near and east of the center of Isaias, but the heavy rainfall may extend well north and west from the track of Isaias," local forecasters noted in an update at 3:11 p.m. Sunday.
(1) comment
Hopefully, someone told Dominion Energy.
