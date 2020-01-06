The National Weather Service expanded a winter weather advisory for snow Tuesday afternoon to Prince William, Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
Up to three inches of snow are possible, with the heaviest expected between 2 and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said Monday evening.
"Snow covered and slippery roads are expected, especially Tuesday afternoon into the evening commute," the weather service said. "Snow rates around one inch per hour are possible with visibility around one-half mile at times."
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
