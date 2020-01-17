The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across Northern Virginia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected, according to forecasters. Total snow accumulations are expected to be up to 1 inch, with ice accumulations around 1/10th of an inch.
Precipitation will begin as snow before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain, and finally changing to rain late in the day.
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions and use caution while traveling.
The latest map shows less than an inch of snow falling across the region and at least a little ice for the Interstate 66 corridor and communities north and west (see below).
Many roads in the region were treated Thursday and Friday in advance of the bad weather.
