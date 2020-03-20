Aperiomics, a Loudoun County-based biotechnology company, announced Friday it is offering a test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Aperiomics’ Xplore-COVID-19™ test is available nationwide, and the company has already begun taking orders. With the ability to process up to 1,000 tests per week, Aperiomics can provide results within 72 hours of receiving a sample.
“We’re proud of the innovative work that Aperiomics is doing in Loudoun County that benefits people around the globe,” Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer said in a news release.
The tests, which can be ordered for patients at a cost of $250 per sample, use a technique to identify specific genetic markers within the coronavirus using samples obtained via throat swabs. This test utilizes existing sample collection, DNA extraction and identification technologies.
“Our mission is to ensure that no one suffers needlessly from an infectious disease – and that means doing our part to help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Crystal Icenhour, CEO of Aperiomics. “In this moment of crisis, we have an obligation to pivot our resources and expertise toward combatting this pandemic."
Aperiomics has partnered with peers, including Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), which is supplying the primers and probes needed to conduct the tests, and Zymo Research, which is providing DNA/RNA sample collection and RNA extraction reagents.
“IDT is privileged to have rapidly achieved large-scale manufacturing of key components that enable testing of millions of Americans for COVID-19 and this collaboration with Aperiomics will allow us to ensure that thousands more have access to critical testing during this challenging time,” said Trey Martin, President of IDT. “We are impressed and motivated by the spirit of cooperation and collaboration within the biotech industry as we work together to counter this global threat.”
“Zymo Research is proud to partner with Aperiomics to provide state-of-the-art sample collection and RNA extraction reagents for their COVID-19 test,” said Marc Van Eden, PhD, Vice President of Business Development. “A unique transport medium kills the virus and preserves viral RNA at room temperature until extraction and testing can be facilitated. It is more important now than ever that we work within the biotech industry and come together for the greater good of humanity.”
Medical professionals interested in ordering coronavirus testing from Aperiomics should contact the company at orders@aperiomics.com or 703-229-0406.
