Loudoun County on Monday joined other local jurisdictions in declaring a local emergency in response to the continued spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet issued the declaration with the concurrence of Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall.
“It is critical that we remove any barriers to the county’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randall. “This declaration will give us more flexibility as we respond in the coming days, weeks and months to this public health threat.”
The declaration of a local emergency in Loudoun follows the declaration of a statewide emergency from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and local declarations from other jurisdictions in the region.
The local declaration of emergency relaxes formal procurement requirements to allow Loudoun County to more easily acquire any goods or services needed to assist in the response to the threat posed by COVID-19. The declaration modifies normal employment rules so that employees can be reassigned to county operations involved in response activities should that be necessary. Also, the local declaration is sometimes a requirement for residents and businesses to obtain financial aid and emergency loans offered by the federal or state governments.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to formally ratify the declaration at its next business meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at 5 p.m.
Separately, the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce has postponed all events and closed its office through April 10. In addition, all events scheduled through May 8 will either be postponed or held online. Chamber staff remain available to help member businesses.
Loudoun County encourages residents to stay informed about COVID-19.
- Visit loudoun.gov/coronavirus to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.
- Text LCCOVID19 to 888777 to receive text alerts from Loudoun County about COVID-19.
