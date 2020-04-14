Loudoun County will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for all members of the Class of 2020, although details have not been determined, Superintendent Eric Williams announced Monday.
"We do not know yet when the ceremonies will be held, but each high school with a graduating class WILL hold a graduation ceremony," Williams wrote in an e-mail to the school community. "You have our word."
Williams indicated that dates for in-person ceremonies will not be announced until the school system has better information regarding when it will be safe to hold the events.
He also said that as an initial step, but not as a substitute, each high school with a graduating class will hold a virtual celebration in June. "Principals will engage students in planning these virtual celebrations," Williams added.
Williams said he made the decision after meeting by video conference last week with student representatives to the school board.
"We are committing to in-person graduation ceremonies because you have waited for your graduation ceremony for many years," Williams wrote in a separate letter to seniors. "You have anticipated walking the stage, receiving your diploma and turning the tassel on your cap. These moments should be a part of your experience."
