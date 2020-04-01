The phone call came at 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Loudoun County Public Schools were closing immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a very weird feeling” to receive that call, said Michael Pellegrino, principal of Waxpool Elementary School in Ashburn. “It was like, wow, this is really happening.”
At the time Loudoun was the first area school system to close because of the disease. But for Pellegrino and the Waxpool community, that turned out to be exactly the right call.
That weekend, Pellegrino started feeling ill. He had a cough and a low-grade fever. But it wasn’t until another Waxpool Elementary staff member notified him the following Thursday that they had tested positive for coronavirus that Pellegrino connected the dots.
“That really stops you in your tracks a little bit,” he said.
That day, Pellegrino, who lives in Ijamsville, Md., contacted a physician, who said that because he had symptoms and had been exposed to someone who was positive, he could be tested for the disease as well. He got the last test of the day and was told not to expect results for about a week. But his results came back the next day, and he, too, was positive.
“I was walking around and had it and didn’t know it,” he said.
After the Loudoun school system notified the community about the first Waxpool staffer testing positive, Pellegrino said, he received lots of emails from parents wondering whether their children had any contact with the staffer before schools closed. The Loudoun County Health Department reached out to everyone who had contact with the staff member.
Due to that uncertainty, though, Pellegrino took the unusual step of allowing his name to be used in Superintendent Eric Williams’ announcement to the school community on Saturday, March 21, about additional positive test results.
“It was a time of uncertainly, so I wanted to at least do what I could to provide some certainty,” Pellegrino said. “I wanted to give them everything that I knew that was going on.”
In total, four Waxpool Elementary staffers have tested positive, according to the school system.
Pellegrino said the four employees are checking on each other every day, and while some are doing better than others all seem to be improving. But, he added, “We’re not completely out of the woods.”
He told InsideNoVa on Tuesday afternoon that he is feeling fine, although still dealing with a little cough, which he suspects might also be due to allergies.
“I feel great,” he said. “I feel strong. There was a period for a day or two where I didn’t feel top notch, but it was very short-lived.”
Pellegrino confirmed what others who have tested positive said - that when he was at his worst, he lost his sense of smell and his appetite. “When you can’t smell food, it’s hard to taste it, too.”
He quarantined with his fiancée and stepchildren for 14 days since first being symptomatic. Doctors recommended he stay at least 6 feet from the others in the household, but by the time he tested positive he was over the worst of the disease.
“By the time we got that advice, it was too late,” he said. “It was all for one and one for all. We’re in this together.”
The other members of his household have not had any significant symptoms and haven’t been tested because they have all been quarantined.
“I’m just playing it safe,” Pellegrino said. “I’m not in a hurry to get out there again.”
Pellegrino has worked for Loudoun schools for nearly 20 years and was principal of Evergreen Mill Elementary before moving to Waxpool when the school opened in the fall.
Even while recovering from coronavirus, he’s been busy with virtual meetings and planning with his staff for distance learning for the school. Loudoun plans to begin distance learning in full force on April 15.
“The staff has been absolutely amazing,” Pellegrino said. “It’s like you’re building a plane in the air… but each day more information is coming out.”
He feels bad for the students whose first year at a new school ended early and suddenly. “That’s kind of a tough pill to swallow. They got gypped. I want them to know that we’re doing the best we can to make this the last virtual month or so as good as possible.”
He’s also proud of the Loudoun school system for deciding to close when it did.
“What a move,” he said, noting the timing of his illness.
“I was walking around relatively symptom-less for a while,” he said. “I would assume that everybody has it.”
