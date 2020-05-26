The decision to cancel the Sale was made in consideration of the health of sale volunteers, who number over 600 annually, and the shopping public.
“It is a huge disappointment that an 81-year tradition of The Ladies Board will be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ladies Board President Sheila Brooks. “We appreciate the support and understanding of everyone in the community and hope to see you at the Rummage Sale in 2021.”
The Ladies Board Rummage Sale is an award winning event, named the 2016 Annual Tourism Event of the Year in Loudoun and Best Annual Charity Event in Northern Virginia for three consecutive years (2017, 2016, and 2015) by Virginia Living magazine. The Rummage Sale draws shoppers from the entire mid-Atlantic region, grossing over $340,000 last year. All proceeds go to Inova Loudoun Hospital and The Ladies Board Nursing Scholarship Fund.
The date for the 2021 Rummage Sale has not been set.
