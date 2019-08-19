Ashburn’s 20148 Zip code is the wealthiest in Loudoun County and the 12th richest in the Washington area, according to new data from the Washington Business Journal.
The 20148 Zip code had a median household income of $167,038 in 2017, according to the Business Journal’s data, which is compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources.
Ashburn’s other Zip code, 20147, ranked 49th in the region, with a median household income of $125,508.
Other Loudoun County Zip codes in the top 50 and their median household incomes were:
- 20152, Chantilly, ranked 20th, at $151,230
- 20141, Round Hill, 22nd, $147,516
- 20158, Hamilton, 23rd, $146,096
- 20105, Aldie, 27th, $143,204
- 20165, Sterling, 38th, $135,250
- 20132, Purcellville, 40th, $132,998
- 20176, Leesburg, 47th, $125,702
The richest Zip code in the region is Great Falls (22066), with a median household income of $218,638, followed by Fairfax Station (22039), Potomac, Md. (20854), Bethesda, Md. (20816), and McLean (22101).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.