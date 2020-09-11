The Ashburn and Rust libraries in Loudoun County will reopen to the public today.
The branches, which had previously been limited to curbside pickup since Aug. 31, will resume operations in accordance with Virginia's Phase 3 pandemic guidelines.
The Ashburn and Rust libraries have been designated as sites for the county’s K-6 Distance Learning Child Care Program; however, the branches are not needed at this time, the county said in a news release. The Loudoun Board of Supervisors will reconsider the use of the libraries at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15.
LCPL’s nine branches are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pickup service is also available at all branches.
Customers may return items to the library only during open hours. All returned items will be quarantined for at least four days before being removed from customers’ accounts. Patrons will not be subject to any late fees or penalties during this period.
“We are delighted to reopen Ashburn and Rust libraries,” said Loudoun County Public Library Director Chang Liu. “Today, staff is finishing work needed to reconfigure the branches so our customers can enjoy the libraries while adhering to social distancing standards.”
Ashburn Library is located at 43316 Hay Road in Ashburn, and Rust Library is located at 380 Old Waterford Road NW in Leesburg.
LCPL also operates the Law Library in downtown Leesburg, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit library.loudoun.gov/reopening.
