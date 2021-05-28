Beltway Brewing Company in Sterling is partnering with Inova Health to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday, June 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
The best part? After receiving their shot, Northern Virginia residents will be offered a voucher for a free 16-ounce beer tasting that can be used after their designated post-shot monitoring period on June 2 or at a later date.
Inova will set up a vaccination station on Beltway’s patio and will distribute 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to adults 21+ with a valid driver’s license.
If customers have already received their vaccinations, they can bring in their vaccination card Wednesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 6 during regular taproom hours to receive a voucher as well.
“We see this partnership as a great opportunity to help encourage vaccinations and share our beer,” says Beltway President and founder, Sten Sellier. “The process is super simple: come to our taproom, get the vaccine or show your vaccination card, and we will give you a voucher for a complimentary tasting that can be used now until the end of June! The vouchers are valid for anything we have on draft, which includes sours, IPA’s, ales, and our award-winning red lager.”
“Vaccination is the best tool we have to help end the pandemic and get back to normal,” Steve J. Motew, MD, MHA, FACS, Chief of Clinical Enterprise, Inova. “This event is a way to celebrate those who are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.”
Stop by on June 2 to get your shot and a beer. Beltway Brewing is at 22620 Davis Dr, Suite 110, Sterling.
