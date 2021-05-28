Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.