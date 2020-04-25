Briar Woods High School graduate Brandon Polk signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent Saturday after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Polk was one of 20 rookie free agents signed by the Rams.
Polk was a second-team all-CAA wide receiver in 2019, leading James Madison University with 74 receptions for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns.
This was Polk’s lone season with the Dukes after he transferred from Penn State and had only one year of eligibility remaining.
In 40 games with Penn State, Polk caught 27 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns.
As a senior at Briar Woods, Polk totaled 26 receptions for 303 yards and rushed for 260 yards with five total touchdowns.
