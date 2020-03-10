A Loudoun County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, marking the sixth case in the region since the first local case was identified Saturday.

According to county officials, the resident is in their 40s and believed to have come in contact with a person with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, which has reported a case.

This resident was brought to the attention of the Loudoun County Health Department early Tuesday morning following testing for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

The positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by CDC. The patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home.

“We know the risk of coronavirus disease — or COVID-19 — increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend. “In this case, based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the risk to the general Loudoun community remains low.”

“We anticipated that a case of COVID-19 would be diagnosed in our community at some point,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall. “It is important that we all follow the prevention guidance issued by the CDC to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus that started in China has led to at least 27 deaths and more than 761 ill in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

There have been eight coronavirus cases in the state — two Virginia Beach residents tested positive from the virus, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

Virginia's first case was a resident at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Since then, two residents in Fairfax City have tested positive, as well as individuals in Arlington and Spotsylvania counties. All cases in the state have been linked to international travel.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions, according to a news release.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors: