The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is officially accepting donations for the 84th Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale.
Donations will be collected on Saturday, May 6 (rain date May 7), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations:
- Inova Loudoun Hospital, 44045 Riverside Parkway, Lansdowne
- Inova Loudoun Medical Campus (Cornwall), 224 Cornwall St., Leesburg
Many kinds of donations are needed, including antiques, jewelry, furniture, sports equipment, books and media, clothing, home goods, holiday items, linens, tools, pet supplies and toys. Organizers request that items be packed in boxes with lids or flaps closed. Only clothes and non-breakable items should be placed in plastic bags and tied shut. For a complete list of acceptable items, please visit ladiesboard.org/rummage-sale-donations.
Donations will be offered for sale at the 84th Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg. For more details about the sale, visit ladiesboard.org.
Net proceeds from the sale support Inova Loudoun Hospital and the Ladies Board Nursing Scholarship Fund. The Ladies Board raises several hundred thousand dollars each year for special needs equipment at Inova Loudoun Hospital and has awarded over $2 million in nursing scholarships since the program began.
