Faulty batteries in toy car causes $1 million fire

Faulty lithium ion batteries in a remote-controlled car led to nearly $1 million in damage in a house fire in Aldie on Friday, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters responded to the 25000 block of Trilobite Court around 7:11 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and visible flames, a news release noted.
They found heavy fire on both floors of the single family home and all residents located safely outside.
Firefighters quickly attacked the fire from the exterior as additional crews simultaneously used master stream devices to cool and protect neighboring homes from heat and flames, the release noted. Once the exterior attack brought the fire under control, improved conditions allowed firefighters to make entry to the home and extinguish the remaining fire.
Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.
One adult resident suffered minor burns to the arms. There were no injuries to fire and rescue personnel.
Damages to the home are estimated at $958,000.
Lithium ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smartphones, laptops, scooters, toys, and even cars. In rare cases, they can cause a fire or explosion, the release said.
Stop using the battery immediately if you notice an odd odor, change in color, excessive heat, a change in shape, leaks, or odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 9-1-1.
Helpful Lithium Ion Battery Safety Tips
Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Only use the battery that is designed for the device.
Put batteries in the device the right way.
Only use the charging cord that came with the device.
Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.
Keep batteries at room temperature. Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.
Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.
For additional fire prevention and life safety information, visit Loudoun.gov/fireprevention.
(3) comments
I smell a lawsuit coming. Is InsideNova, with their lithium battery safety tips, implying that the residents here were doing something wrong?
Soily, Please go take your meds. You are spinning things once again. Go get ready to watch the Republican National Chaos.
Wow. Sorry to the family but 1 million doesn't buy what it used to.
