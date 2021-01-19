The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is accepting applications for nursing school tuition assistance. Scholarships are available to eligible students in various programs of study, including degrees at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels.
Criteria for selection include all of the following:
- Residence or employment in Loudoun County
- Enrollment in or acceptance by an accredited school of nursing (acceptance letter required)
- Completion of one semester (nine credits) of nursing school or 30 undergraduate college credits
- Academic performance. Students must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average or its equivalent (transcript required).
Students may be awarded only two consecutive Ladies Board scholarships.
Since the scholarship program’s inception in 1959, the Ladies Board has offered over 1,200 scholarships totaling nearly $1,950,000. In 2020, $70,000 was awarded to 40 students and scholarships ranged from $500 to $3,000.
Applications and additional information are available online at www.ladiesboard.org or by calling 703-777-6357. Applications are also available in Leesburg at the Riverside Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, 44045 Riverside Parkway; Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 235 Old Waterford Road, NW; and Twice Is Nice thrift shop, 305 E. Market St. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 13.
Scholarships are funded by the Riverside Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Twice Is Nice thrift shop, the Lights of Love program, and the Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale.
For more information, visit the Ladies Board website in the scholarships section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.