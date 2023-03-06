John Champe High School in the Aldie area of Loudoun County will receive the 2023 Virginia School Breakfast Club Award for its breakfast program from the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs on Thursday.
The award is in conjunction with this week's celebration by Loudoun County Public Schools of National School Breakfast Week. The week's campaign theme, “DIG IN to School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that healthy breakfast options give students an energizing start to the day.
According to a news release, Loudoun's School Nutrition Services offer nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk. The service offers traditional breakfast in the cafeteria, where students can pick up nutritious hot meals, along with programs at select schools like Grab & Go Breakfast, Breakfast after the Bell, Breakfast in the Classroom and Second Chance Breakfast.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students are nourished and ready to learn,” said Elizabeth B. Mills, director of Loudoun's School Nutrition Services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the nutritious and delicious choices we offer.”
This week, Loudoun School Nutrition professionals and students are encouraged to show their enthusiasm for National School Breakfast Week with special menus, activities and more. Students at the county's elementary schools can pick up a packet of coloring activity sheets and bring completed copies back to their cafeteria manager for an opportunity to be entered into a contest. Three winners will be selected by the School Nutrition Services leadership team.
