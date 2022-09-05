Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the guest speaker at the NOVA Veterans Association's fourth annual partner and sponsor appreciation awards event Sept. 11 in Leesburg.
The event will be from 1 until 4 p.m. at Dodona Manor, the George C. Marshall House.
The event will honor veterans and first responders and those in the community who support them. It is free and open to public but registration is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/387181750037.
Dr. Angela H. McConnell, president and founder of NOVA Veterans, said the organization's mission is vital. “We provide the one thing the elderly and underserved don’t have – equal access to the services they need. We have hundreds of resources for veterans in Virginia, but due to no fault of their own, many veterans cannot access. It is NOVA Veterans' job to be that bridge to access and make sure our most vulnerable, the elderly, the underserved and disabled, receive the services they need and deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.