Loudoun Country Day School is supporting local businesses and Loudoun Hunger Relief by offering a one-stop online shop for Mother's Day and contactless pickup on Saturday afternoon.
Items must be ordered by Thursday. Participating business are:
- Flowers that look like exquisite works of art from Nature Composed. Order by calling or emailing them and mentioning Loudoun Country Day School. Their bouquets are available for $55 and $75. Call Nature Composed at 540-687-8300 or email them at flowers@naturecomposed.com.
- Made-from-scratch croissants, cinnamon rolls, breakfast bakes, lemon squares, and even dinner bakes like chicken pot pie (including gluten-free and allergy-friendly) from The Difference Baker. Order at https://order.thedifferencebaker.com/collections/all. Choose LCDS as the pickup location.
- Brioche doughnuts from Cakes by Marium. Order at https://www.cakesbymarium.net/menus. Check out pictures of the many options here: https://www.facebook.com/mcaternolo/ Please indicate LCDS as delivery/pickup location and use code LCDS for free delivery.
Items can be picked up at Loudoun Country Day School via curbside, contactless drive-thru on Saturday, May 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. 10% of all sales go directly to Loudoun Hunger Relief.
