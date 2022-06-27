US Youth Soccer's 2023 Eastern Regional Championships, part of its National Championship Series, will be played in Loudoun County from June 23-29, 2023.
The regional event is expected to have an economic impact of $5.6 million for Loudoun, generating 9,000 room nights at local hotels, said Beth Erickson, president and CEO of Visit Loudoun.
Visit Loudoun led the successful bid process and will help host the event, along with the Loudoun County Commission and the Virginia Youth Soccer Association. Games will be held at Hanson Regional Park and Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg.
“US Youth Soccer’s NCS East Region is excited to have Loudoun County as our location for the 2023 regional tournament,” said Brad Roos, USYS Eastern Regional Championships chair. “Through discussions with Visit Loudoun, we were very impressed with their enthusiasm and commitment to making this a memorable event for our players and families.”
Torye Hurst, Visit Loudoun’s director of sales, sports and services, who also oversees Loudoun Sports Tourism, said the group is honored to host the event. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our sports facilities and destination to visitors throughout the Eastern United States."
Erickson said that sports tourism is an important part of the Loudoun tourism economy. "Securing this bid also further positions Loudoun as a premier sports tournament destination,” she added.
The Eastern Regional Championships will bring more than 200 boys and girls teams in the under-12 through under-19 age groups, with the regional winners from the under-13 to under-19 age groups advancing to the US Youth Soccer National Championships, which is in its 49th year.
Don Rawson, executive director of the Virginia Youth Soccer Association said the association staff will assist with the event.
US Youth Soccer’s East Region consists of 15 state associations: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Eastern New York, New York West, Eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania West, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. The champions of the East Region will advance to the national championship.
For more information, visit USYouthSoccer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.