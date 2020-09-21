Loudoun County Supervisor Matt Letourneau was struck in the face by a high speed baseball over the weekend, fracturing several bones including his eye socket, nose and sinus cavity and damaging his vision as well, The Burn's Chris Wadsworth reports.
He was rushed to the trauma center at Reston Hospital.
Letourneau, who was first elected to represent the Dulles District in 2011, shared the news today on social media. Click here to read the story in his own words.
