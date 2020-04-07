A Loudoun County first responder tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading the county’s fire and rescue system to quarantine 13 additional employees.

The first responder, who is recovering at home under isolation, transported a COVID-19 patient early last week and began developing symptoms over the weekend, according to a news release.

Those first responders that were in close contact to either the COVID-19 positive patient transported last week, or the infected first responder, have been contacted and advised to quarantine.

Fire and rescue is working alongside the Loudoun County Health Department to identify any members of the public who may have also been in close contact with the first responder. Fire and rescue members as well as citizens will be contacted directly by the appropriate agency if there is an exposure concern.

Any further information will be provided during the COVID-19 update at Tuesday evening’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors General Business Meeting at 5 p.m. and it can be viewed online at https://www.loudoun.gov/webcast.

For more on Loudoun County’s COVID-19 response, visit loudoun.gov/coronavirus or call the health department hotline at 703-737-8300.