March of Dimes visits StoneSprings Hospital Center during Prematurity Awareness Month

In honor of Prematurity Awareness Month, StoneSprings Hospital Center and the Greater Washington, D.C. Market of March of Dimes held a Day of Gratitude event – a day dedicated to visiting and thanking the hardworking doctors and nurses who play a vital role in fighting for the health of moms and babies, according to a news release.
"We are delighted our staff was recognized for our commitment to premature and newborn health," said Matt Mathias, CEO, StoneSprings Hospital Center. "StoneSprings Hospital Center sets a high standard for maternal and infant health in
During their visit, March of Dimes shared its 2019 March of Dimes Report Card that reveals Virginia’s current state of maternal and infant health. The preterm birth rates decreased in Virginia from 9.5 percent to 9.4 percent, earning the state a “C+” for its preterm birth rate, one key indicator of maternal and infant health. Beyond preterm birth, the Report Card includes a new focus on maternal health and highlights solutions and policy actions that can make a difference in Virginia.
“I have had the privilege of getting to know team at StoneSprings Hospital Center over the past few years and am honored to celebrate them, said Kate Hornyan from March of Dimes. “Their passion and commitment to their patients and their families is inspiring. I am equally as excited to be here today to see the hospital’s new Level II NICU, staffed by Children’s National Hospital providers. All of us at March of Dimes are grateful for the commitment their team continues to make to provide every baby a healthy start.”
Throughout November, March of Dimes will be highlighting ways to advance public understanding of premature birth, working hand-in-hand with researchers, policymakers, community leaders, and families. Support of Prematurity Awareness Month, particularly November 17 which has be designated as World Prematurity Day, helps provides programs, information, research, and advocacy.
