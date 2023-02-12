Morven Park in Leesburg has begun work on the "246 Years Project" -- a social justice initiative to document and honor enslaved men, women, and children in Loudoun County.
Life events of enslaved individuals were generally recorded in a variety of documents by enslavers managing their “property," according to a news release. Those records survive in the archives of historic sites, community history organizations and local courts.
Working with the Loudoun County Circuit Court, Morven Park will collect this biographical data and organize it into custom-built online database, which will be ready for information to be uploaded this month. Once populated and tested, the searchable database will be available online for free public use.
“The 246 Years Project will bring to light thousands of untold stories of strength, resilience and persistence, creating an opportunity for truth-telling, recognition and memorialization,” said Stacey Metcalfe, executive director and CEO of Morven Park. “We are honored to be a part of the stories and healing that will come from these efforts to find their names and honor their legacies.”
Gary Clemens, clerk of the Loudoun County Circuit Court, said he is honored to be part of the project. "We hope this collaboration will ... offer valuable insights related to the people who lived and worked at Morven Park and in Loudoun County."
The 246 years refers to the time period from August 1619, when a group of 20 Africans were brought to Jamestown, and sold to the settlement, and Dec. 6, 1865, when ratification of the 13th Amendment liberated about 4 million individuals from slavery.
The names of most slaves are absent from most standard government records, such as census data and birth and death registers. Those omissions prevent current descendants of enslaved Africans from being able to trace their ancestry through online genealogy services.
Morven Park is a 1,000-acre historic estate that is owned and operated by the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit. Morven Park opened to the public in 1967 and offers tours of the Westmoreland Davis mansion, as well as walking trails, equestrian events and more.
For more information on the project, visit www.morvenpark.org/246years.
(1) comment
The subversion of our collective history to push a collective agenda continues. It appears innocuous on the surface, but underneath flows torrents of deceit and lies. The 1619 narrative is a con.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.