Morven Park’s Polo in the Park arena polo series is returning to the International Equestrian Center in Leesburg starting June 3.
Two arena polo matches will be played on Saturday evenings for seven weeks, from June 3-24 and July 8-22. Gates open at 6 p.m. each evening.
“We’re thrilled to offer polo to the community again this summer,” said Stacey Metcalfe, executive director and CEO of the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation and Morven Park’. “Each year proves to be better than the last, and it has become the can’t-miss event and the best party in Loudoun. We are excited to continue the tradition this year.”
Food and drink vendors at the events will include Walsh Family Wine, Taco One DC and the Hershey’s Ice Cream truck.
Each night of the season will feature two arena polo matches, with the first starting at 7 p.m. and the second at about 8:30.
Each match will showcase polo players from around the world, including internationally renowned players Juan Salinas-Bentley, Doug Barnes and Tareq Salahi, as well as the Celebrity Cruises Polo Team. The June 24 event will include a match between Team Morocco and Team USA with Moroccan entertainment and crafts.
Spectators can bring picnics and enjoy eating and drinking while watching the polo from a terraced viewing area next to the arena.
