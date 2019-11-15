Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with Loudoun County authorities in the investigation of a 21-year-old woman who died after she was brought to an Ashburn emergency room early Thursday, reports TMZ Sports.
The woman was reportedly suffering from an apparent drug overdose and died at the emergency room.
Nicholson and another man allegedly dropped the woman off and left, but were later identified and found, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told NBC4.
A representative for Nicholson told TMZ that he “stayed the whole time” at the emergency room.
In May, a Loudoun County judge dismissed misdemeanor assault and public intoxication charges against Nicholson stemming from an incident in Ashburn late last year. Nicholson's attorney Mark Dycio told ESPN the matter was dropped because "evidence did not support the charges."
Nicholson, 23, of Ashburn, was arrested Dec. 18 following a report of a fight on the 20400 block of Exchange Street around 1:58 a.m., Loudoun Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell said.
The victims, a man and woman, told deputies Nicholson and a female companion had assaulted them in an incident partly captured on video.
Nicholson's attorney told ESPN the video footage showed only the tail end of an incident and that the facts leading up to it did not support the charges.
