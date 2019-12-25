Update: U.S. 50 has reopened after a wreck Wednesday morning closed the road.
10:22 a.m.: U.S. 50 eastbound was closed at South Riding Boulevard on Wednesday morning due to a wreck, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
The wreck was first reported before 9 a.m. Lanes remained closed at 10 a.m. and deputies didn't have an estimate on when the lanes would reopen. Westbound lanes were closed temporarily as part of the wreck response, but have reopened.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and follow all law enforcement direction, according to an LCSO statement.
All eastbound traffic is being diverted from Route 50 to Elk Lick Road to Talk Cedars Parkway to Poland Road and back to Route 50. South Riding Boulevard north is closed at Route 50.
