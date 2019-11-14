Russian School of Mathematics announces that it will open its second Virginia school in Ashburn. The grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, beginning at 3 p.m. at 21021 Sycolin Road, Unit 55, according to a news release. Broad Run District Supervisor Ron Meyer will cut the ribbon and provide a few remarks.
Russian School of Mathematics is an award-winning, after-school math enrichment program for K-12 students with locations in 12 states and a virtual classroom.
Featured in NPR and the Atlantic magazine as one of the key players in the “Math Revolution,” and ranked one of the best schools in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, RSM helps children of all levels build a solid math foundation and develop their critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.
