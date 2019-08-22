As the investigation continues into last week's crash that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Aldie woman and injured her 4-year-old daughter, state police want to hear from anyone who might seen the incident.
Several have come forward already, but state police would like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the crash occur or saw the 2012 Volkswagen CC on Belmont Ridge Road prior, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. Aug. 14 on Belmont Ridge Road near Legacy Park Drive in Loudoun County.
A dark gray, four-door 2012 Volkswagen CC was traveling south on Belmont Ridge Road when it ran off the left side of the road, went over the curb, through the median and into the northbound lanes of Belmont Ridge Road. The Volkswagen struck head-on a northbound 2013 Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru, Ammie K. Cho, 34, of Aldie, died at the scene. Her 4-year-old daughter was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The child was secured in a child safety seat.
The driver of the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old male from Ashburn, was taken to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Charges are pending, Geller said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Leesburg Office at 703-771-2533 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
That street has a 45 mph speed limit. There is no way you could cross a center divider and still hit another car with this much energy if you were going anywhere near 45 mph. Why isn't the adult driver of the Volkswagen identified?
