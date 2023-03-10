The Dulles Greenway's third annual Run The Greenway race will take place at Loudoun Station in partnership with developer Comstock on Saturday, May 6.
The 5K, 10K and 800-meter Kids Fun races will start and finish on the Greenway at Loudoun Station. Run The Greenway also offers a virtual race option. Race participants will be able to access the event via the Ashburn Metro Station on the Silver Line, and event parking at Loudoun Station will be free.
“Thanks to our partnership with Comstock and Loudoun Station, Run The Greenway 2023 will be more accessible to runners across the Washington, DC, metro region,” said Terry Hoffman, public and customer relations manager for the Greenway.
The annual community race raises money for 18 participating local nonprofits. Last May, more than 1,700 runners participated, raising over $220,000 for local organizations, including the Step Sisters and Friends of Homeless Animals.
Tracy Schar, senior vice president of marketing for Comstock, said the developer is delighted to host the race.
“Several non-profits participating in this event have missions to alleviate hunger, support mental health, animal welfare, adoption and children’s literacy, all of which align with Comstock’s core values to give back to the local community and support the area’s mission-driven organizations," Schar added. "We are honored to partner on this event.”
Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the
Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Dulles/RunTheGreenway.
Toll Road Investors Partnership II L.P. , based in Sterling, operates the Dulles Greenway, a privately owned 14-mile toll road from Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg.
Located next to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first and only Metro-connected development, with more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed and an additional 1.5 million square feet planned.
