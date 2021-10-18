Loudoun County will host some of U.S. Figure Skating’s brightest stars and up-and-coming athletes at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series presented by Toyota.
The competition, one of eight this fall throughout the country, will take place Oct. 27-30 at the Ion International Training Center in Leesburg.
Tickets are available online, with single-day passes $10 per person before Oct. 27 and $15 during the competition; multiday passes, good for the entire competition, will be $30 per person before Oct. 27 and $35 during the event. All spectators 2 and up must be ticketed.
The event will feature many local and national figure skating stars, including 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Gracie Gold, seeking to make a comeback after a disappointing 2020-2021 season. Gold has been a trailblazer in figure skating, speaking publicly about mental health challenges among elite athletes.
Virginia skater Ilia Malinin, currently on Team USA competing in the ISU Junior Grand Prix Series, will make his senior men’s debut in Leesburg.
More than 330 skaters are expected to compete in juvenile through senior levels. Entrants range in age from 8 to 28.
This is the first U.S. Figure Skating qualifying competition to be hosted at Ion. Luiz Taifas, Ion’s founder and a former member of Romania’s Olympic Team, envisions the 100,000-square-foot twin sheet indoor facility, with 3,500 stadium seats, as an East Coast venue for national and international skating events, in addition to providing year-round training facilities for current competitive figure skaters and the next generation of elite competitors.
For more details, visit https://www.usfigureskating.org/event/championship-series-leesburg-virginia
