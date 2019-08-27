The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person struck and killed Tuesday morning in the area of Waxpool Road east of Ashburn Village Boulevard as Perveen Bilal Bin Butt, 61, of Ashburn.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. when the victim was struck and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Waxpool Road.
The driver involved in the crash remained on scene, the Loudoun Sheriff's Office said.
Waxpool Road was closed in both directions between Ashburn Village Boulevard and Regency Drive for nearly four hours.
The incident is the second pedestrian fatality in Loudoun County this year, according to state crash data.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.