A Powerball ticket sold in Front Royal is worth $1 million after Wednesday’s drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
The ticket was purchased at Shenandoah Farms Grocery at 3 Blue Mountain Road.
The winning numbers for the Sept. 4 Powerball drawing were 4-8-30-52-59, and the Powerball of 2. The Front Royal ticket matched the first five numbers and missed the Powerball number.
The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.
Wednesday’s drawing included more winners in Virginia. A ticket purchased in the state is worth $50,000 and three more tickets are each worth $1,000, according to Powerball.
