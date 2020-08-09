A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday morning near the Virginia border in Sparta, N.C.
There were some reports that the 8:07 a.m. quake was felt in Northern Virginia.
The earthquake was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from 2.1-2.6 in magnitude, beginning about 25 hours prior to the earthquake Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region, officials said.
"Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two," according to the USGS report.
In the past century, one earthquake with at magnitude 5 and larger occurred within 62 miles of the area — a magnitude 5.2 in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1916.
The largest recent earthquake to impact the east coast was the magnitude 5.8 in Mineral in 2011 that cracked the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral.
