Virginia has received a major disaster declaration from the federal government to aid in the state's response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam announced late Thursday.
Northam requested the federal disaster assistance on Monday.
The disaster designation provides federal public assistance for all areas in the state affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent. This allows state agencies, local governments, and certain non-profit organizations to purchase additional supplies and receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs under its public assistance program.
In addition, the declaration authorizes federal agencies to provide direct emergency assistance to Virginia.
“We thank the federal government for moving quickly to approve Virginia’s request for a major disaster declaration,” Northam said. “This critical funding will support our ongoing, statewide efforts to fight this virus in our commonwealth and keep Virginians safe.”
On Friday, the state received authorization for Title 32 funding to support the Virginia National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.