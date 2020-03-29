Man rescued from Potomac River, but boat kept running in circle

A man was thrown from his boat on the Potomac River on Sunday, but the boat kept going.

Unmanned, it was making a small circle in the water before a crew got the boat under control, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

A passing boater rescued the man from the water. He was wearing a flotation device and declined medical care after being evaluated in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and K Street NW, officials noted on Twitter.

