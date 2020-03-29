Man rescued from Potomac River, but boat kept running in circle

A man was thrown from his boat on the Potomac River on Sunday, but the boat kept going.
Unmanned, it was making a small circle in the water before a crew got the boat under control, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.
A passing boater rescued the man from the water. He was wearing a flotation device and declined medical care after being evaluated in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and K Street NW, officials noted on Twitter.
Video of unoccupied motorboat prior to being secured at water rescue incident. The occupant was thrown from vessel when it hit a wave. Occupant was wearing personal flotation device, a cardinal rule in boating safety. Was assisted to shore by a passing boat. pic.twitter.com/88oFoyetaY— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) March 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.