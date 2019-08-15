A Manassas box truck driver died in a crash Wednesday night just south of Warrenton, according to Virginia State Police.
Tyler J. Dupuy, 25, was driving a 2014 Freight MT45 box truck heading south on Turkey Run Road near Lord Fairfax Road around 6:42 p.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and several trees.
The vehicle continued across the left side of the road and struck another embankment, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent W. Coffey.
Dupuy died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
