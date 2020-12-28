Manassas Mayor-elect Michelle Davis-Younger announced Monday that she is endorsing Del. Hala Ayala's bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021.

"As a small-business owner, I have seen firsthand how COVID-19 has impacted our community," Davis-Younger said. "In Richmond, we need leaders who will lead us out of this crisis and create a post-COVID economy that works for all -- not just some. Hala Ayala is the best candidate for Lieutenant Governor to accomplish that, and I am proud to support her."

Davis-Younger became the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Manassas in November. She will take the oath of office in early January.

Ayala currently represents Prince William County's 51st District in the House of Delegates. She was first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019.

Ayala is running against at least seven other candidates for the nomination to the state's second highest office. Other announced candidates are Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman, also of Prince William, Del. Mark Levine of Arlington County, Fairfax County NAACP President Sean Perryman, Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren, former Virginia Democratic Party chairman Paul Goldman, Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan and Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke.

Republican candidates include Fairfax business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia; Lance Allen, a national security company executive who lives in Fauquier County; Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. of Virginia Beach, and former delegate Timothy D. Hugo of Fairfax.

Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is running for governor.