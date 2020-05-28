A Manassas Park man faces five counts of taking indecent liberties with children after incidents in the Leesburg and Ashburn areas of Loudoun County on Wednesday.
The Loudoun Sheriff's Department said deputies responded around 2 p.m. to a report of indecent exposure in the 43000 block of Buttermere Terrace, near Trailside Park. The victims, both juveniles told deputies that while they were outside an adult male walked up to them and exposed himself to them. When the juveniles screamed and ran away, the suspect ran away on foot.
About 4:25 p.m. that day, Leesburg police officers responded to a report indecent exposure near Catoctin Circle SW and Foxridge Drive SW. The three juvenile victims told officers that while they were outside an adult male walked up to them and exposed himself to them. As the juveniles ran away, the suspect ran away on foot.
The suspect, Thomas W. Bigelow, 32, was arrested shortly thereafter near Catoctin Circle SW and the W&OD Trail. He is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in the Leesburg incident and two counts in the Ashburn incident. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
