A Marine at Fort Belvoir has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Pentagon announced Saturday evening.

The Marine is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after recently returning from overseas on official business, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

Army Col. Michael Greenberg, garrison commander at Fort Belvoir, said in a statement that the Marine is being treated in isolation at the hospital according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

"Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the garrison staffs are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners," the statement said. "Efforts are underway in coordination with military and local health authorities to determine how and where the patient was exposed to the virus."

Military and public health officials have not seen evidence of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia at this time; and as stated by the CDC, the threat to public health and the risk of exposure to the virus is low. "Fort Belvoir leadership continues to prioritize the health and safety of our military, civilians and family members as our number one priority," the statement read. "We will continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and welfare of the community."

Fairfax County Public Schools issued a statement Saturday night saying schools would be open Monday.

"A Fort Belvoir military official has informed us that the Marine has no connection to FCPS," the statement said. "We will continue to monitor this situation closely."

Prince William County schools superintendent Steve Walts said on Twitter that school officials are aware of and monitoring information on the Fort Belvoir case.

Also on Saturday evening, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington's first two "presumptive" cases of COVID-19.

One, a Washington resident who has not traveled overseas or had any known contact with the virus, is hospitalized, the mayor said. The patient is in their 50s.

The second patient, from Nigeria, visited D.C. overnight and later tested positive for the virus in Maryland, where he is being treated.

In addition, the Washington Post reports that another COVID-19 patient attended the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Maryland from Feb. 27 to March 1, an event also attended by President Trump.

The Post reports that the White House knows about the patient and there's no indication that the president or Vice President Mike Pence "met with or were in close proximity to the attendee.”

Seven Virginia residents, including four in Northern Virginia, are being tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus that started in China and has led to at least 17 deaths and more than 400 ill in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University's tracker.

The state has tested 31 people in recent weeks, many of those in the past few days. The only confirmed case so far is at Fort Belvoir.

More U.S. cases are expected, Virginia Health Department officials noted in an update for partner agencies Friday.

Beyond the seven patients undergoing testing, Virginia is monitoring 130 people who were potentially exposed after traveling through impacted areas overseas.

Health officials continue to encourage the public to practice everyday preventive behaviors — staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing hands with soap and water and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

"While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases," the CDC has noted in its information to the public on the virus. "Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness."

This week, three Montgomery County, Maryland, residents tested positive for the coronavirus. There was a nearly two-week lag between when the three people returned from an Egyptian cruise Feb. 20 and when they were tested, reports The Washington Post.

Two people who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this week have tested positive for coronavirus, notes USA Today.

If you think you need to be tested for coronavirus, you should call your healthcare provider, according to state health department officials. Do not go to your local health department for testing.

"Your healthcare provider will consult with the local health department to see if testing is necessary," notes guidance last updated Friday. "Test kits are very limited and there are certain criteria set by the CDC that local health departments will use to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19."