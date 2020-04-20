A Maryland woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the Purcellville area of Loudoun County on Friday afternoon.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, the woman, Beth Buckley, 56, of Frederick, Md., was driving a 2006 Toyota Prius and entered a roundabout onto Silcott Springs Road to head south.
The vehicle was observed striking the curb within the roundabout and then crossing the white fog line and double yellow lines several times as it proceeded southbound, the sheriff's office said.
The car eventually left the road and struck a concrete bridge support near North Shore Drive. The wreck was reported at 1:44 p.m.
Buckley was taken to Reston Hospital Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
