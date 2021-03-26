The merger of Fauquier Bankshares Inc., the parent company of The Fauquier Bank, and Virginia National Bankshares Corp. was approved Thursday by shareholders of both companies.

The merger, announced in October, is expected to be effective April 1.

Based on financial information as of Dec. 31, the combined company would have approximately $1.7 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in deposits, $1.2 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in assets under management.

The Fauquier Bank, based in Warrenton, currently has 11 offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties. Virginia National Bankshares, based in Charlottesville, has four offices in central Virginia and one office in Winchester.