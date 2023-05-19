Nearly 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War, U.S veterans got their welcome home last weekend.
The Vietnam War Commemoration hosted a three-day event on the National Mall in Washington to thank those who served and provide an interactive learning opportunity for visitors.
On May 11, the venue built for the occasion on the JFK Hockey Fields was packed with hundreds of veterans and their families from all over the country.
The National Anthem and a flyover by four Vietnam War-era Huey helicopters helped kick things off. The event was called “Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families.”
“We’re here to do what should’ve been done 50 years ago and to welcome home our Vietnam veterans with honor and say, ‘Thank you to you and your family for your service and your sacrifice,’” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del. Carper, who served as a Naval flight officer during the Vietnam War, was one of hundreds of Vietnam veterans honored and recognized over the course of the three days.
Having served during a time of significant conflict and divide within the United States, many Vietnam veterans were essentially shunned once they returned. Last weekend’s celebration was intended to mend the relationship between Vietnam veterans and the country and publicly recognize the efforts of all those who sacrificed in the war efforts.
Over 90 organizations, including Wreaths Across America, took part in this event. Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit was on display as part of the event’s Camp Legacy, which shares in the organization’s mission to remember, honor and teach.
The venue also featured a Plaza of Appreciation, which included entertainment, a parade ground, interactive engagements and live performances.
Among the performances was a routine by the state champion honor guard drill team from Prince William County’s Unity Reed High School.
Connie Lay Elmore and her husband, Tom, traveled from Meadow Vista, Calif., especially for the event.
“I think it’s great that they’re doing this now,” Elmore said.
Elmore was part of the Red Cross in 1969 in Vietnam, and while she wasn’t there as a service member, she still received similar backlash upon her return.
“I remember when I came back it didn’t feel like anyone wanted to talk about it much because it wasn’t seen as honorable,” she added.
Over the course of the three days, hundreds like Elmore were thanked for the sacrifices made in the Vietnam War efforts, and untold stories of service members of all kinds were shared.
“Most of the guys would say, ‘It’s about time,’” said retired Lt. Col. Karen King-Johnson, a Vietnam War-era Army journalist who worked for Stars and Stripes and traveled from Alabama for the event.
King-Johnson and her team were not greeted with a warm welcome back to the United States, much like other service members. “When we came back, we’d all jokingly say to each other, ‘Welcome home from a grateful nation.’”
The event’s organizers and attendees made sure Vietnam veterans felt appreciated with a “Welcome Home” radio show, historical exhibits, displays of Vietnam period helicopters and vehicles, a Veterans Services Hub and many more events over the three days.
During the opening, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, told attendees that no words can do justice to the sacrifices made by servicemembers and their survivors.
“But we can look you in the eye and tell you sincerely that we stand with you today in solidarity,” he added. “You have our thanks, our respect and our steadfast support.”
