A long line of unmarked, white Ford explorers parked outside a nondescript pink cinder-block building on Fort Belvoir -- the home of 55th Ordnance Company, Explosive Ordnance Disposal. It was also home recently to a regional conference for federal, state and local bomb squads throughout the National Capital region.
Capt. Rafael Polo, the company commander of 55th Ordnance, said the conference gathered the different bomb squads in the area, including those from the Central Intelligence Agency, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Fairfax County, Arlington, and the FBI’s Special Agent – Bomb Technician.
“The event primarily focuses on integration between all these agencies. It allows us to understand everyone’s standard operation procedures as well as tactics, techniques and procedures and essentially increases interoperability and reduces time on target for potential real-war response in the future,” Polo said. “We all know that time on an incident is extremely important. Different things can happen. Different triggering mechanisms depend on time, as certain devices are time-dependent.
“If it’s a case of military munitions discovered, we might be called to respond. Sometimes we respond for advice and assistance, depending on the circumstance,” said Polo.
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have heightened military responses to improvised explosive devices, used by insurgents to harm passing convoys, and often hidden in piles of trash or buried in the road. But with the rapid advancement of drones, which are readily available, easy to fly and affordable, it’s also possible that explosives may rain from above, according to Gary Ledder, with the Threat Laboratory at United States Army Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, headquartered in Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
Ledder illustrated to the assembled teams numerous industrial drone models that had been outfitted by Iraqi and Syrian fighters with guns and grenades. To complicate intervention, the drone operator may be anywhere within several miles. Which is why, he stressed, that electronic countermeasures are the best bet to disrupt an airborne attack and ground the quadcopter or unmanned plane.
The idea, he said, would be to gain access to the drone, because Army Cyber could determine every past movement of the drone, which is stored internally.
On the positive side, Ledder outlined the growing importance that drone technology is already playing in the United States, in agriculture, media, military and law enforcement.
For these bomb squads, the greatest life-saving technology is robotics, according to Staff Sgt. Gregory Byrd, one of the conference coordinators, who noted that possible explosives can be carefully examined by bomb squads from a safe distance.
To challenge the capabilities of each team, Byrd created a robotics obstacle course, for each team to maneuver with their own robotic systems. Tasks such as sliding open a door, climbing stairs, going down a ramp, navigating a serpentine maze, and finally opening a box and placing the enclosed grenade carefully on top of a bright green traffic cone.
The operator, using a game controller and watching progress on a small screen, had to be out of view of the course, since in a real situation, the robot may be several blocks away, or out of sight on the side of a building.
“These are various obstacles we could come into play with,” said Byrd. “We usually find ourselves opening containers to retrieve items out of. The final step of placing one thing on another is to simulate placing charges or items in safer areas to dispose of them.”
The teams were further challenged the next day with a quiz of ‘is it a bomb or not’, with objects spread across the floor of 55th Ordnance. The teams could get as close as they liked, but could not touch or move the object before writing down their answer.
“Sometimes what we have on the ground is ordnance. Sometimes it’s a tool that’s shaped like ordnance,” said Byrd. “This exercise involves different items that have characteristics that make them appear to be trash. Everybody here misidentifies something; we don’t want law enforcement to ever be in a position where they’re scared to pick up the phone and call us. That’s when someone could get hurt.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that every square inch of this region, at one time or another, has been used as a training area for military forces, a training area for law enforcement special operations, or has been a battlefield,” Byrd said, which is why there is an agreement between the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice that the military will dispose of any ordnance that is found.
Polo said the bottom line for everyone here is speed in response.
“When we understand our capabilities and our limitations, that will reduce time we spend on a real-world response, figuring out who does what – that’s why we host conferences like this,” said Polo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.