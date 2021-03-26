The Quantico Marine Corps base Forestry and Fire Department will conduct controlled burns on 250 acres Saturday, March 27.
The burns are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Training Area 9A, the base said.
Local residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the base and possibly drifting smoke across the area depending on wind conditions.
"Quantico foresters do everything within their power to manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Quantico," base officials said on Twitter.
The base conducts controlled burns annually between February and April 15.
