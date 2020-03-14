The Department of Defense is banning all domestic travel for service members, department civilians and their families assigned to military installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the U.S. for the next two months.

Announced in response to the growing spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the restriction applies to all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station, and Temporary Duty, effective Monday, March 16 through May 11.

This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area.

Additionally, service members will be authorized local leave only, following service guidelines.

Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons or warranted due to extreme hardship, according to a news release.

The department is also limiting access to the Pentagon and associated facilities. That includes suspending access for guests and friends of personnel and contractors, ceasing large gatherings and Pentagon tours, and suspending all officials visits from international partners.