The Fairfax-Lee Chapter of the Assoc. of the United States Army is proud to launch its 2020 Scholarship Program. The program is open to all Soldiers, Army Civilians and
Army Family members providing they or their spouse or parent is a member of the Chapter. Last year the Chapter dispersed $10,000 to 17 deserving students. Applications are available on-line at www.ausa.org/fairfax-Lee
Questions can be directed to the Chair of the Scholarship program at FairfaxLeeAUSAScholarship@gmail.com
