The Arlington County government has completed installation of panels adjacent to the Arlington War Memorial, highlighting the history of military conflicts and their impact on the local community.
Eleven historical panels are now in place at Clarendon Central Park, with background information on World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the global war on terror.
“I would encourage everybody to go out and take a look,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz, pronouncing the finished product “very interesting and worth your time.”
The project was an outgrowth of the county government’s World War I Commemoration Task Force, funded through a federal grant.
