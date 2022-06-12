Cohesion. It’s something Gen. George Washington referred to while writing to Henry Knox in 1798: “My first wish would be that my military family, and the whole Army, should consider themselves as a band of brothers, willing and ready to die for each other.”
John Spencer was a new second lieutenant in 2003 when he parachuted into Iraq, leading a platoon of infantry soldiers into battle. During that combat tour, he learned how important unit cohesion was to surviving war, both physically and mentally. He observed that cohesion developed as the soldiers experienced the horrors of combat as a group, spending their downtime together and processing their shared experiences.
But social media has changed some of that, and Spencer, a former deputy director of the Modern War Institute at the West Point Military Academy, addresses the challenge in a new book, “Connected Soldiers: Life, Leadership, and Social Connections in Modern War,” to be released in July by Potomac Press.
In the book, Spencer discusses effective methods for building teams in a way that overcomes the distractions of home and the outside world, without reducing the benefits gained from connections to the family.
“The single defining reason why soldiers fight is ‘the people to my left and right,’ from Medal of Honor recipients to soldiers of every nationality,” Spencer told InsideNoVa. “Sometimes people will insert words like ‘morale’ or ‘motivation,’ but they’re different. Cohesion is the bond between groups, and war is a group act. Cohesion is a bond and an agreement that ‘I will put my group above all others.’”
That bond is formed as military training pushes warfighters beyond what they think they can achieve.
“Making it really hard creates a shared hardship, but experiencing hardship in war also creates cohesion. Part of their strength is their bond and that gets shared in hardships,” Spencer said, adding that the bonds also form in the mindless moments of uninterrupted time together.
Nobody does anything alone in the military – soldiers are assigned battle buddies and it’s about building a group identity. Cohesion lets them fight together and overcome fear and anxiety.
“The group needs you, but you also need the group to be fighting,” Spencer said. “The absence of fear – courage – is moving forward.”
Spencer, who now lives in Colorado Springs, said his 2003 combat tour was everything he believed war would be: cut off from the world and talking for hours with battle buddies while writing home and explaining what they’re seeing.
“It reminded me of war movies,” Spencer said.
When Spencer returned to Iraq five years later to take command of a troubled company, he found that his lessons on how to build unit cohesion were no longer applicable. Rather than bonding and processing trauma as a group, soldiers spent their down-time separately, on computers and communicating with family back home. Spencer began to see the internet as a threat to unit cohesion.
Spencer recalled one night an enemy attacked his unit but missed and instead killed an Iraqi child. They saw the child dying, and they were unable to help. It was traumatic for all of them. Instead of talking it out among the squad, they talked about it online with their families that night.
“We see people retreating into social media. It can, if allowed, chip away at the real human functions with family and team members,” Spencer said.
Spencer said the pandemic was the greatest natural experiment of our generation and showed how much we still need connections.
“You can’t turn us into virtual beings; we are still social creatures. We are now seeing those side-effects on mental health and on our children. You can’t live without physical, social connections and the bonds of family, unity or military small groups,” Spencer said. “Hopefully time doesn’t wash away that reminder.”
Whether it’s a business or a platoon, he said there are ways to rebuild a declining team.
“When I was flown into war to take command, I understood a big part of them didn’t understand why they were there. As a leader, you have to reprioritize and focus on the why. Whatever the mission was, they are there as a group; they are there to protect each other,” Spencer said. “I started with the why and explained the purpose for that action. That starts you on the path to bonding. You must also identify bad things which you cannot let continue. Once you let something bad happen, it becomes the ‘new right.’ If it continues, it becomes normalized.”
He later came to see the family side of war, as a spouse, when he was home and his wife was deployed. He saw his earlier mistake of not understanding how important families are to those deployed.
“I didn’t have kids, and didn’t think about the other end of war as much as I should. As a leader, I needed to factor that in … and I failed to make that connection to home,” he said. “Now that there’s no divide between war and home, it’s going to affect home.”
Spencer recalled a Christmas morning when his wife wanted an iPad set up on a chair so she could participate remotely in the family event. She later told him she hung up the call and cried because she couldn’t be there.
Spencer said the long-term effects of mashing the homefront and battlefront together in a warfighter’s day are unknown but suspects it cannot be eliminated. He even sees a potential benefit to help soldiers transition at the end of a tour back to home life, as well as a way for veterans to stay in touch with battle buddies over the years.
“War does require and produce bands of brothers, but now they are connected soldiers,” Spencer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.